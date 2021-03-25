The Insider Report - latest on official visits, recruiting
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:
- More on official visits that are being scheduled for this summer as recruiting is set to reopen, including four-star targets and a Texas DB
- Which other four-star out of state prospect could the staff lure to town for an official visit?
- What's the scoop on a new in-state offer's talent level
- Will the Gamecocks make the cut for a Kentucky wide receiver?
- Plus more!
SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT
For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.
If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!
If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!