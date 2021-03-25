In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- More on official visits that are being scheduled for this summer as recruiting is set to reopen, including four-star targets and a Texas DB

- Which other four-star out of state prospect could the staff lure to town for an official visit?

- What's the scoop on a new in-state offer's talent level

- Will the Gamecocks make the cut for a Kentucky wide receiver?

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!