{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 09:13:08 -0600') }} football

The Insider Report - latest on QBs, WR recruiting

In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- With a pair of 2022 QB offers off the board to other programs, where does South Carolina turn next? We have some names and notes

- There's a four-star wideout with ties to a pair of SEC East programs - including the Gamecocks - that Justin Stepp is involved with, and we have details

- Where does South Carolina stand with a New York wide receiver?

This four-star out of Kentucky could be on the Gamecock football radar at QB (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
