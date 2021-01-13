The Insider Report - more on Stockton and 2022 QBs
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:
- More on 2022 QB Gunner Stockton in the aftermath of his decommitment from the Gamecocks, including whether or not USC is still in it
- Another passer to watch out of the Peach State where South Carolina is concerned
- The word on an Arkansas WR who has track speed and was recently offered by Justin stepp
SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT
For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.
If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!
If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!