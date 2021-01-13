 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting: The latest on Stockton and 2022 QBs
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 07:40:25 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report - more on Stockton and 2022 QBs

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- More on 2022 QB Gunner Stockton in the aftermath of his decommitment from the Gamecocks, including whether or not USC is still in it

- Another passer to watch out of the Peach State where South Carolina is concerned

- The word on an Arkansas WR who has track speed and was recently offered by Justin stepp

Gamecock football recruiting
There's another 2022 QB in the state of Georgia to track for the Gamecock football program (Rivals.com)
{{ article.author_name }}