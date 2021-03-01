 South Carolina Gamecocks football: QB dominoes falling, in-state recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-01 07:12:52 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report - QB dominoes, in-state recruiting

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In today's Insider Report - presented by Cornerstone Financial Management - we have the latest on several topics pertaining to Gamecock football recruiting, including:

- More on a new in-state offer to a linebacker target

- What's the word on a Rock Hill DB that South Carolina is looking into?

- Anything cooking with recently dismissed Clemson DB Derion Kendrick and South Carolina?

- The latest on the QB recruiting front, including the dominoes that fell this weekend and one that's in South Carolina's crosshairs

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}