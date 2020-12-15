 The latest on South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-15 14:19:50 -0600') }} football Edit

The Insider Report - recruiting notes prior to early signing day

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this edition, we have the very latest for Gamecock football fans on Shane Beamer's recruiting efforts before tomorrow's early signing period kicks off.

- Which current commitments will sign?

- A rundown of remaining targets and when each is planning to sign - December or February?

- Which junior college products could South Carolina add to the class tomorrow?

- Plus more!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: THE INSIDER REPORT

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

Not ready to pay? Use the code GCNSD to get a free trial from now until January 29, 2021!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!

South Carolina Gamecocks football signing day
What's the latest on JUCO edge rushing target Jimmori Robinson? (Rivals.com)
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}