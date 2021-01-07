 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Latest coaching scoop
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 09:20:44 -0600') }} football Edit

The latest Gamecock football coaching insight

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
In this update for GamecockCentral.com members, we have much more insight to report on what's happening in Columbia with the Gamecock football staff.

- Are Mike Bobo and Will Friend headed to Auburn?

- More on two defensive coordinator names to watch

- Another staffer who's drawing outside interest

- Plus, a couple former Gamecocks to watch for support staff roles

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Latest coaching scoop

