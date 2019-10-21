News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 12:05:59 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest on four-star DB Jahquez Robinson

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

South Carolina has continued its pursuit of Jacksonville (Florida) defensive back Jahquez Robinson, a current Alabama commitment, and the staff hosted him over the weekend for an official visit.

The four-star defender caught up with GamecockCentral.com to discuss the trimming of his finalists, when he may shut down the process, his visit to Columbia, and much more.

Alabama commitment Jahquez Robinson still has South Carolina under heavy consideration
Alabama commitment Jahquez Robinson still has South Carolina under heavy consideration (adidas)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}