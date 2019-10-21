The latest on four-star DB Jahquez Robinson
South Carolina has continued its pursuit of Jacksonville (Florida) defensive back Jahquez Robinson, a current Alabama commitment, and the staff hosted him over the weekend for an official visit.
The four-star defender caught up with GamecockCentral.com to discuss the trimming of his finalists, when he may shut down the process, his visit to Columbia, and much more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news