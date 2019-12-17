One of Gamecock football's top remaining targets in the 2020 recruiting class is Tennessee's Reggie Grimes.

The four-star made a verbal commitment to Oklahoma back on Thanksgiving, but there have been some legitimate questions as of late as to whether or not he would sign early or wait until February. What's the very latest on that front? GamecockCentral.com has a detailed answer based on what we have been told and what we are hearing.



Already a subscriber? Hit the link below. Not a subscriber? Look below to see how to get 50 percent off a new subscription!

SUBSCRIBER LINK: The latest on four-star Gamecock target Reggie Grimes



*** Want to become a subscriber and get all the inside scoop on Gamecock athletics and recruiting? See below!

Visit the subscription page, enter the promo code “GAMECOCKS” to see the important terms and get your first year for just $49.95, and begin your new subscription! (Already registered as a user? Sign in and start here)