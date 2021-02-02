 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Recruiting update prior to signing day
Pre-NSD Update: The latest on Gamecock football recruiting

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

In this update for GamecockCentral.com subscribers, we have the latest on Gamecock football's recruiting efforts with the late signing period kicking off tomorrow.

- Out of three remaining targets we're heavily tracking, which ones are the most likely for Carolina?

- Could the Gamecocks add a four-star at a position of need?

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Latest on Gamecock football recruiting

