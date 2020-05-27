 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Recruiting update on Derwin Burgess
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 11:11:49 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest on Gamecock target Derwin Burgess

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
Riverdale (Georgia) athlete Derwin Burgess has long been on the South Carolina Gamecocks football staff's radar as a potential playmaker in Mike Bobo's offense.

Is the recruiting process winding down for this three-star out of the Peach State? He went on the record with GamecockCental.com recently to break down all the latest in his recruitment.

Derwin Burgess South Carolina Gamecocks football
Georgia WR Derwin Burgess goes on the record with GamecockCentral.com (Rivals.com)
