At one point, it appeared that the interest was simply not there on the part of Carroll, but Will Muschamp has continued to stay in contact and has Carolina back in the running.

Four-star running back Lovasea Carroll was formerly the Gamecock football program's first commitment of the 2021 class prior to backing off that pledge early last season.

"Coach Muschamp sends me a quote every day to get my day started," Carroll recently told GamecockCentral.com. "Other than that, I haven’t really talked with the new coaches and stuff."

The news of Bobby Bentley's return to coaching running backs has not yet been public or official by the university, and to that end Carroll had not had an in-depth conversation with Bentley at the time of this publication.

The Rivals250 member, who has family in the Palmetto State, is indeed plotting a return to Columbia to get another look.



"When I come home for spring break, I’m going to visit there," said Carroll. "It’s like March 14, and it’s two weeks. I’ll watch a spring practice."

One official visit is set for the Georgia native, which will be to Auburn.



Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and one of Tennessee or Ohio State will get the other four official visits slots for Carroll. He plans on finishing up his slate of trips prior to the summer's end.

"I plan on committing August 6," he said.



A combination of academics and on-field factors will weigh heavily in the decision-making process for Carroll.



"I’m going to look at the engineering program, which one has the best, and then the depth chart and the running backs."