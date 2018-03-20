GamecockCentral.com

After a week off for spring break, South Carolina returned to the weight room Monday morning and to the practice fields Tuesday morning to continue its 2018 spring practice.

"We've only had one [practice], but I was very pleased today with our competitive edge,"head coach Will Muschamp said. "That's what I really challenged our guys [about] coming back and competing. Sometimes with spring ball, especially when you get to this time of spring ball, guys get into a little bit of a lull. I told them they need to take the governor off their work habits and they need to strain.

"And I challenged our staff. We've got to get more out of this football team, but I was very pleased, for the most part, with today. We had some good red-zone work, we had some good move-the-ball work, but I thought our guys competed."

Several players are still dealing with nagging injuries as wide receiver Bryan Edwards missed practice with a shoulder issue and running back Rico Dowdle has a hamstring injury. Edwards could be back practicing as soon as Thursday, according to Muschamp.

Wide receiver Randrecous Davis will miss the rest of the spring after having fluid drained from his groin but is expected to be fine long-term as Muschamp believes the injury, which has plagued him before, will now be fully healed.

Following Tuesday's practice, the team stopped in the indoor practice facility to watch their former teammates complete their pro day activities.

"Being able to see this process is, I think, a great educational experience for them," Muschamp said.