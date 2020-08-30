South Carolina's receiving corps remains a work in progress but there have been some signs of life through the Gamecocks' first nine preseason practices.

Head coach Will Muschamp has both lauded the group as a whole for making more explosive plays this preseason while also listing it as one of his biggest concerns due to the need for more playmakers to step up.

Following the first scrimmage of the preseason Saturday, he said that Shi Smith, Xavier Legette and Jalen Brooks would be the three starters if the season started today, assuming Brooks receives a waiver to play from the NCAA.

