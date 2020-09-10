 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Marshawn Lloyd has ACL surgery
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 09:14:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Chris Clark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
South Carolina Gamecocks football freshman running back Marshawn Lloyd's surgery to repair his torn ACL was successful on Wednesday, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

The former five-star prospect, who chose South Carolina over offers from Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, and numerous others during the recruiting process, injured his knee in a non-contact situation during preseason practice. His injury was announced by the university on August 20.

GamecockCentral.com is told that, if all goes according to plan with Lloyd's recovery, that he will be ready to participate in spring practice in 2021.

"I said, 'I'm so sorry,'" head coach Will Muschamp said last month when discussing Lloyd's injury. "He said, 'Coach, this was supposed to happen. God willing, this happened to me and I'm going to handle it.' That's just the type of young man he is. His best football is ahead of him, I can assure you of that."

