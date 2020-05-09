The latest on OL Charles Armstrong
Charles Armstrong earned a verbal offer from South Carolina in May of 2019, but there's seemed to be some renewed traction as of late between the three-star lineman and the Gamecock football program.
The Bradenton (Florida) Manatee product went on the record with GamecockCentral.com about his recruiting process and where things stand with the Gamecocks.
Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news