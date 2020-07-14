Leaders around the sport have become increasingly concerned in recent days that college football will not be able to take place in the fall, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

As administrators struggle to navigate the complexities tied to COVID-19 of balancing public wellness, health care system capacity, and massive financial considerations, there has been a decrease in confidence of a fall 2020 football season.

