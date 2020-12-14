In this update for GamecockCentral.com subscribers, we have the very latest on a variety of names to watch for staff positions under new head coach Shane Beamer.

Find out names we have heard associated with openings and where things stand in terms of timeline and much more in this update.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: The latest on the Gamecock football staff

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50.

Not ready to subscribe? Use the code GCPOD to get your first 30 days free!

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe!