Even though Rivals100 offensive tackle Jacob Allen has a long list of impressive offers, he is still just starting to get acquainted with the recruiting process. The Princeton (N.J.) Hun School star just added an offer from South Carolina and says he is staying in close contact with a couple nearby schools.

“Honestly, I don't know much about them but I look forward to learn more about them as time goes on,” Allen said. “Coach Lembo hit me up over Twitter DMs. I talked to him and then coach Atkins. They will seemed really genuine, great guys and great coaches. I actually have family that used to live in South Carolina. I used to go to there a couple times a year.

“Rutgers and Penn State make a good effort to reach out to me,” he said. “Rutgers and I communicate well and I'm always learning about Rutgers. The situation over there is looking great. I talk to coach Aurich, coach Fraser, coach Schiano, and coach Vallone.

“Penn State and I have great communication too,” said Allen. “I talk to their strength and conditioning staff, and they seem like they have a great situation over there too. Coach Trautwein is a great guy. He sent me some pictures of him in college, which was cool. He seems like a regular guy to talk to.”