The latest with national QB prospect Jadyn Davis
With early offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina - and more scholarships on the way - Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis is off to quite the start to the recruiting process.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Davis was one of the top signal-callers at the Atlanta Rivals Camp two weekends ago when he earned an invite to the upcoming Rivals Underclassman Challenge.
Already a national prospect, Davis gave the latest on his recruitment prior to the workout.
"It's been great," Davis said. "I've been talking to coaches a lot, just taking it slow in the process since I'm still a freshman. I don't know anything about a decision or anything like that. Just taking it slow in the process and building relationships."
