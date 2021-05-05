With early offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State and South Carolina - and more scholarships on the way - Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge class of 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis is off to quite the start to the recruiting process.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Davis was one of the top signal-callers at the Atlanta Rivals Camp two weekends ago when he earned an invite to the upcoming Rivals Underclassman Challenge.

Already a national prospect, Davis gave the latest on his recruitment prior to the workout.

"It's been great," Davis said. "I've been talking to coaches a lot, just taking it slow in the process since I'm still a freshman. I don't know anything about a decision or anything like that. Just taking it slow in the process and building relationships."