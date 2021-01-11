New South Carolina assistant coach Torrian Gray has coached quite a few college defensive backs who have gone on to the NFL during his extensive time coaching the position at Virginia Tech and Florida.



Here's a look at the NFL players coached by Gray, who coached in the league himself with Washington, courtesy of his Florida bio:

NFL Players (Round Drafted)

CB Justin Perkins (UFA) – Connecticut ’05 – Kansas City Chiefs

S Aaron Rouse (3rd) – Virginia Tech ’07 – Green Bay Packers

CB Brandon Flowers (2nd) – Virginia Tech ’08 – Kansas City Chiefs

DB Macho Harris (5th) – Virginia Tech ’09 – Philadelphia Eagles

DB Kam Chancellor (5th) – Virginia Tech ’10 – Seattle Seahawks

FS Cody Grimm (7th) – Virginia Tech ’10 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DB Rashad Carmichael (4th) – Virginia Tech ’11 – Houston Texans

CB Jayron Hosley (3rd) – Virginia Tech ’12 – New York Giants

CB Kyle Fuller (1st) – Virginia Tech ’14 – Chicago Bears

CB Antone Exum (6th) – Virginia Tech ’14 – Minnesota Vikings

CB Kendall Fuller (3rd) – Virginia Tech ’16 – Washington Redskins

S Marcus Maye (2nd) – Florida ’17 – New York Jets

CB Quincy Wilson (2nd) – Florida ’17 – Indianapolis Colts

CB Teez Tabor (2nd) – Florida ’17 – Detroit Lions

S Chuck Clark (6th) – Virginia Tech ’17 – Baltimore Ravens

S Terrell Edmunds (1st) – Virginia Tech ’18 – Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Duke Dawson (2nd) – Florida ’18 – New England Patriots

S Marcell Harris (6th) – Florida ’18 – San Francisco 49ers

CB Greg Stroman (7th) – Virginia Tech ’18 – Washington Redskins

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (4th) – Florida ’19 – New Orleans Saints

DB CJ Henderson (1st) - Florida '20 - Jacksonville Jaguars