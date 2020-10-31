GamecockCentral - The Market on Main Bye Week Viewing Guide

The South Carolina football team is on its bye week with five games down and five to go, but there's still plenty of football to catch up on this week without the nerves and highs and lows of watching your Gamecocks play. Here's a look at some of the games you may want to check out, brought to you by our friends at Market on Main, the only restaurant in Columbia with an outdoor 23-foot LED screen perfect for watching the Gamecocks and every other game on this list.

The nooners

Coastal Carolina (5-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) @ Georgia State (2-3, 1-2 Sun Belt) 12 p.m. ESPNU (CCU -4) There are several intriguing but not necessarily high profile options to start your day, but why not kick off your viewing with some local fare. Former South Carolina interim coach Shawn Elliott is, of course, Georgia State's head coach, while former Gamecock defenders Travian Robertson and Bryson Allen-Williams are also on his staff. As is former Lexington head coach Josh Stepp. But Coastal Carolina is quickly becoming a national story, making the Gamecocks' Palmetto State brethren worth checking out with a great chance to watch them this week. BONUS: Boston College (4-2, 3-2 ACC) @ Clemson (6-0, 5-0 ACC) - 12 p.m. ABC (CLEM - 25) Some South Carolina fans prefer to watch Clemson, while others would rather avoid them. If you want an in-depth look at Clemson's future quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, he's slated to start today's game with Trevor Lawrence out with COVID. Don't wanna watch Clemson? Watch some other Tigers as Memphis is at undefeated Cincinnati on ESPN during this slot, which could prove to be an intriguing matchup.

Midday kickoffs

LSU (2-2, 2-2 SEC) @ Auburn (3-2, 3-2 SEC) - 3:30 CBS (EVEN) This game doesn't have the national appeal that it does most years, but it's always newsworthy when these two match up. The winner will remain in the SEC West race, albeit as a longshot needing Alabama to lose a game. The loser, especially if it's Auburn, will be hearing it from their fanbase this week. BONUS: Texas (3-2, 2-2 Big 12) @ Oklahoma State (4-0, 3-0 Big 12) - 4 p.m. ABC (OKST -3.5) Oklahoma State remains the Big 12's lone undefeated team. Texas has struggled this year, but this should still be a close game.

Primetime!