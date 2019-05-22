The matchup: Charleston Southern
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALLWith the countdown until South Carolina's 2019 college football season now closing in on 100 days, it's time for Gamecock Central to start looking ahead to each of ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news