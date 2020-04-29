It was pretty evident last year when Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith were banged up at different points down the stretch the Gamecocks didn’t have enough deep threats at the receiver position.

They lacked explosiveness, something Will Muschamp’s strived for in his time at South Carolina, and they’re hoping to get more of that in Mike Bobo’s first year as offensive coordinator.

And, the guy most likely to be the biggest vertical threat next season is someone who’s been around for a while in Smith.

