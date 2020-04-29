The plan for Shi Smith this season
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It was pretty evident last year when Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith were banged up at different points down the stretch the Gamecocks didn’t have enough deep threats at the receiver position.
They lacked explosiveness, something Will Muschamp’s strived for in his time at South Carolina, and they’re hoping to get more of that in Mike Bobo’s first year as offensive coordinator.
And, the guy most likely to be the biggest vertical threat next season is someone who’s been around for a while in Smith.
* Not a subscriber? Try Gamecock Central free until August to keep reading and check out our complete South Carolina athletics coverage! *
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news