Muse, who's out indefinitely with an ACL injury, leaves a big hole to fill at the tight end spot and Will Muschamp said Sunday the coaches will start preparing Trae Kenion to play this week.

The Gamecocks got dealt another vicious blow Sunday when they found out Nick Muse and Josh Vann will miss at least the rest of the regular season, leaving the offensive staff searching for who will step up with both of those guys out.

“He’s going to rep with the offense this week and we’re going to get him ready to play," Muschamp said. "KeShawn (Toney) came in for some situational work and Chandler Farrell continues to do a nice job for us and Kyle Markway’s had a good year. We're going to get Trae up this week."



Also see: More in-depth stats from Saturday's win over Vandy

That doesn't mean Kenion will necessarily play come Saturday against App State, but the possibility is there for the true freshman to see some increased action against the Mountaineers.

Chandler Farrell, who transitioned over to tight end in training camp and fellow freshman KeShawn Toney will also compete for some of Muse's snaps as well.

Kenion came to South Carolina as a highly-rated player, a three-star out of North Carolina and the No. 19 overall tight end in the 2019 class.

He dealt with some injuries, Muschamp said, that kept him from seeing the field earlier in his career but that could change this week.

“Trae’s a guy that missed a lot of camp with an injury and got healthy," Muschamp said. "He rolled his ankle and missed about three or four weeks. It’s hard when you don’t practice, especially for a young player. It’s hard to get on the field and learn what to do."

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's win

In terms of replacing Vann, the Gamecocks are expecting Shi Smith (hamstring) back this week to compliment fellow starters Bryan Edwards and Chavis Dawkins.

With Vann out until at least the end of the season—Muschamp said there's a possibility he could return if they make a bowl game—it means Xavier Legette may see more snaps.

Legette, who really impressed in fall camp, had his most explosive game of his career Saturday, catching three passes for 39 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown pass. It was his first career touchdown.

The former Mullins (S.C.) quarterback turned receiver, who the coaching staff likes a lot, is now likely thrust into a situation where he'll see significant snaps Saturday night.

"This is a totally new experience playing receiver. It’s not something he’s done a lot of," Muschamp said. "He’s extremely talented, he can really run on the top end. He has outstanding ball skills he can stick his foot in the group. He’s going to be a real good ball player at South Carolina. In a perfect world, he’s redshirt and going through that process, but he’s in a situation where he needs to play for us.”

Also see: Top150 prospect in for hoops game

The Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 SEC) host Appalachian State Saturday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.