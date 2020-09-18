Give Cedrick a call at 803-549-1121 or shoot him an email at cedrickmalone10@gmail.com and ask for "The Gamecock Deal" for our exclusive rate!

High school football is underway in many areas of the country and the Gamecocks are getting ready for their season, but that doesn't mean recruiting has stopped. Check out our rundown below.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** Is top South Carolina defensive line target Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins closing in on a decision? The four-star standout from Gaffney has been close to deciding before but seems to be settling in on a commitment day.

Over the weekend, Ingram-Dawkins, or TID as he's become known as, Tweeted: "I'm ready! Commitment date coming soon!"

Ingram-Dawkins has a final four that includes South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.

** Prospects in the class of 2021 got some bad news Wednesday with the announcement that the NCAA has extended its COVID-caused recruiting dead period until January 1 meaning prospects won't be able to take visits to schools at any point for the rest of the year.

Unofficial and official visits have been shut down since the coronavirus pandemic began meaning that many prospects haven't even been able to visit the schools to which they've committed.

If the NCAA still has its early signing period in December, then that will mean many prospects will sign without visiting and without college coaches being able to get out and evaluate them in person for their senior season.

** As the Gamecock football program gets set to begin prep for the Tennessee game, Will Muschamp and his staff are still pursuing a four-star Vols commitment out of the state of Alabama.

We have documented Carolina's continuing communication with longtime Vols WR pledge Jordan Mosley, including in our last update in a July Insider Report. There, Mosley mentioned to us that South Carolina, UCF, and Penn State were all keeping in contact with him.

** Damari Alston is one of the nation's top running backs, ranked by Rivals.com as one of the best 175 prospects nationally regardless of position, and his offer list includes heavy-hitters from around the country.

Over the last several months, the College Park (Georgia) Woodward product has been building a steady relationship with the Gamecock football staff, and he also has an interesting tie to 2022 quarterback commitment Gunner Stockton in that they have played ball together for years.

