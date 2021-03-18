With a new coaching staff and a renewed focus on recruiting, The Recruiting Roundup will keep you up to date on everything you may have missed in the world of South Carolina football recruiting.

** On Sunday night, three-star offensive lineman Grayson Mains released a preliminary top three consisting of Michigan State, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The Peach State product does remain open, but South Carolina’s a program that has done good work with him in the early going. Mains was immediately prioritized by offensive line coach Greg Adkins once he took his post in Columbia.

Mains is reportedly planning to visit the Gamecocks soon. The Gamecocks appear firmly in it for the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder.

** South Carolina is looking to make a move with Charlotte (N.C.) Hough class of 2022 four-star DT Curtis Neal, who new defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey offered last week.

While Neal already has a huge offer list, and the Gamecocks may have to make up some ground, he does seem intrigued by Carolina.

"It was kind of surprising," Neal said. "I didn't really know South Carolina had interest in me. I heard some schools were still holding back since I'm 6-foot-1, but I guess they liked my game play. South Carolina produces great talent. My trainer trains with one of their defensive lineman, (Zacch) Pickens, so they produce good talent on the defensive line."

** One of the more interesting new offers went out last week when the Gamecocks extended a scholarship opportunity to St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet class of 2023 tight end Mac Markway, who happens to be the cousin of former Gamecock Kyle Markway.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Markway certainly looks the part on film and has a big-time offer list with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State and many others already extending scholarships.

Markway seemed excited about the offer from the Gamecocks and has visited the school before to watch his cousin.

"It was awesome, just because my cousin went there, and I love their tight end tradition," Markway said. "Hayden Hurst is in the NFL. They've had so many of them. I talked to their coaches. Coach Kimrey, he was saying that half their coaches were tight end coaches at one point, so that was pretty cool too."

** South Carolina last week extended a re-offer to Dillon (S.C.) class of 2024 OT Josiah Thompson, who many believe could be a national-level prospect by the time he's an upperclassman.

Thompson held an offer from the previous South Carolina staff and now also has an offer from Kentucky, where former Gamecocks OL coach Eric Wolford now holds the same position.

** Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep class of 2022 three-star TE CJ Hawkins of Tampa committed to Florida over the weekend.