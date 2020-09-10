Give Cedrick a call at 803-549-1121 or shoot him an email at cedrickmalone10@gmail.com and ask for "The Gamecock Deal" for our exclusive rate!

The Recruiting Roundup is brought to you by former Gamecock Cedrick Malone, who would like to help you secure your home with a security system from ADT!

High school football is underway in many areas of the country and the Gamecocks are getting ready for their season, but that doesn't mean recruiting has stopped. Check out our rundown below.

Miss something in the world of South Carolina recruiting this week? The recruiting roundup has you covered.

** Tiger (Ga.) Rabun County class of 2022 four-star quarterback and South Carolina commit Gunner Stockton will be in the national spotlight this week.

Stockton and his teammates are set to square off with Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School and class of 2021 five-star QB Brock Vandagriff, a Georgia commit, Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Vandagriff, who was previously committed to Oklahoma, briefly also considered the Gamecocks before committing to Georgia in January.

Stockton, ranked the No. 1 pro-style quarterback and No. 28 overall prospect in his class, committed to South Carolina over Georgia last month.

Stockton kicked off his season this past week with a 35-0 win when he completed 11 of 16 passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 80 more and a score on 13 carries.

** South Carolina extended an interesting new class of 2021 offer this week to Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek three-star defender Chase Hattley.

The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder is ranked as a three-star safety on Rivals but is actually being recruited to South Carolina as a "dime" linebacker, similar to current Gamecocks sophomore Jahmar Brown.

Hattley has some interesting connections to the schools recruiting him. His brother is at N.C. State and his sister graduated from South Carolina and is former Gamecock Rashad Fenton's fiancee.

Check out more from Hattley here.

** Another prospect with a new offer from South Carolina, Snellville (Ga.) Brookwood class of 2022 three-star wide receiver Denylon Morrissette, seems intrigued by the Gamecocks.

Morrissettee has seen his recruitment blow up in the last week after he grabbed 12 receptions for over 200 yards and three touchdowns in his season opener.

South Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and Penn State have all offered in the last week.

Morrissette tells Rivals that he's interested in learning more about the Gamecocks and has taken notice of Stockton's commitment.

** Several former South Carolina targets made their commitments recently with TE Robbie Ouzts committing to Alabama, JUCO OT Anthony Belton to TCU, DL Zyun Reeves to N.C. State and DT Marlin Dean re-committing to UGA.