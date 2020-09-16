The remaining major position battles as preseason camp ends
South Carolina's preseason camp officially came to a close Tuesday as the Gamecocks will now turn their attention to their Week 1 opponent Tennessee on Thursday after taking a day off on Wednesday.
While most of the starting positions are close to being sorted out, the depth chart remains fluid and there are still some starting roles that are yet to be determined or yet to be announced.
Below is a look at some of the major battles that are still going on.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news