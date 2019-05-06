It was December 5, 2015, and by that date our staff at GamecockCentral.com had spent well over 50 days covering a coaching search that would eventually lead to Will Muschamp's hire.

The process began with the revelation that October that Steve Spurrier was unexpectedly stepping down in the middle of the season. The days - long ones - between then and our December 6 report that Muschamp would be the Gamecocks' next coach were spent with hours spent on phone calls, text messages that surely numbered into the thousands, and countless emails in search of any morsel of information that could give us reportable insight into the search's direction.

It was a whirlwind that included the administration's pursuit of then-Houston Coach Tom Herman, a play for Alabama assistant Kirby Smart, an interview for the up-and-coming Lincoln Riley, and chasing several other names that ranged from fringe candidates to real possibilities like Muschamp.



On that day in early December, my colleague, Wes Mitchell, and I could see the light at the end of the tunnel as the process appeared to wind down. After all the movement, by that point it had become clear that athletics director Ray Tanner had zeroed in on Muschamp.



The former Florida head coach and then-Auburn defensive coordinator had already interviewed by that point with Tanner and Deputy Athletics Director Charles Waddell, and what we were hearing in the aftermath prompted us to confidently report on December 4 that Muschamp was "most likely", the "front runner", and that it was "difficult to see this going in another direction." That was despite the fact that earlier in the day, it had been reported that three more additional coaches were all also linked to the opening through interviews. This, in particular, was a source of consternation for many in the South Carolina fan base, who were weary of a search that had gone on for a while.



Still, Wes and I felt good about our published reports relative to where things were at to that point. Most of our work at that point was now centered on readying our story about Muschamp being a done deal, strategizing about how to cover the recruiting angle, and running down names of potential assistant coaches.

That is, until my phone chimed with a text message, and a day unfolded that gave the appearance that everything was unraveling.

