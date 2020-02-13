News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 10:14:18 -0600') }} football Edit

The scoop on Gamecock football signee Gilber Edmond

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

When Fort Pierce (Florida) Westwood linebacker Gilber Edmond flipped his commitment from South Florida to South Carolina on signing day earlier this month, he was an unknown commodity to Gamecock fans.

In this feature, GamecockCentral.com takes its subscribers on a deeper dive into Edmond's background and skill set, plus what he'll bring to the Gamecock football program. We spoke with Westwood's defensive coordinator to gain some unique insight.


Florida linebacker Gilber Edmond was a surprise signing day flip for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks
Florida linebacker Gilber Edmond was a surprise signing day flip for Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}