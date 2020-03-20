The South Carolina fan's weekend viewing guide
Weekends are pretty weird now.
It pales in comparison to what's going on at the national, or even a global level, but sports offer a distraction from the craziness of the world.
Without it, there's not a whole lot to distract from the pandemic taking centerstage right now.
With no sports, GamecockCentral decided to help out and create some weekend viewing.
This is not solve-all—it won't take up all 48 hours of your weekend—and if there's free time read a book or go outside. But if you don't want to, a Gamecock fan's weekend viewing.
2017 Women's Basketball National Title
South Carolina easily dispatched Mississippi State, wining its first national title in program history and fulfilling a dream of Dawn Staley's since she arrived at South Carolina.
2020 women's basketball victory over UConn
It took a few tries to topple the Husky behemoth, but the Gamecocks got theirs this year. The Gamecocks dominated for the first win over Geno Auriemma's group and did it in front of their home fans.
2020 women's basketball victory over Mississippi State
Coming into the season there was really just one team standing in the Gamecocks' way of a perfect regular season, and that was Mississippi State.
The lone matchup between the two best teams in the conference happened at Colonial Life Arena and looked dire until the very end when the Gamecocks feverishly came back to get a mammoth win.
2010 College World Series win over Oklahoma
With their backs against the wall in Omaha, the Gamecocks found a way to knock off Oklahoma, earning a walk-off win en route to a national championship.
2010 College World Series, Game 1
The game that launched the legend of Michael Roth.
The reliever started and threw a complete game, keeping South Carolina alive and setting up a winner-take-all game the Gamecocks won, en route to the 2010 national title.
2010 Football victory over Florida
The East-clinching win.
Marcus Lattimore and Stephen Garcia helped lead the Gamecocks to a win over the perennial powerhouse Gators in the Swamp to clinch the SEC East for the first time since the program joined the SEC.
2020 Men's basketball buzzer-beater against Kentucky
The shot of the season for South Carolina.
Jermaine Couisnard nails a near halfcourt buzzer beater to beat a top-10 Kentucky team, the Gamecocks' first big win of SEC play.
2014 men's basketball win over Kentucky
Frank Martin's first few years at South Carolina were a struggle, but the big win over a top 25 Kentucky team with Brenton Williams, Sindarius Thornwell, Michael Carrera and a host of other players.
2010 football win over No. 1 Alabama
The crowning jewel of the Steve Spurrier era.
Gamecocks finally knock off a No. 1 team.
2013 Outback Bowl
The wildest of wild bowl games that included everything from The Hit to a late touchdown grab from Bruce Ellington.
Relive the magic.
2011 football win over Clemson
Right smack in the middle of the five-year win streak against the Tigers, the Gamecocks dominated Clemson in Williams-Brice.