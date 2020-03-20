Weekends are pretty weird now.

It pales in comparison to what's going on at the national, or even a global level, but sports offer a distraction from the craziness of the world.

Without it, there's not a whole lot to distract from the pandemic taking centerstage right now.

With no sports, GamecockCentral decided to help out and create some weekend viewing.

This is not solve-all—it won't take up all 48 hours of your weekend—and if there's free time read a book or go outside. But if you don't want to, a Gamecock fan's weekend viewing.