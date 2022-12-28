The TE Room Didn't Stay Empty For Long: WKU Transfer Commits To Gamecocks
According to multiple sources, the Gamecocks have landed yet another transfer.
Joshua Simon broke Western Kentucky's program record for touchdown receptions by a tight end earlier this season and now he's looking to test his game in the best conference in America. Before entering the portal and committing to South Carolina, Simons scored 16 times in his Hilltopper career and passed current NFL tight ends Tyler Higbee and Jack Doyle in the process.
Simon finished as a Second-Team All Conference-USA TE this season and did most of his damage as an elite red zone threat. In fact, of his 18 receptions this season, nearly half (7) resulted in a score.
Simon is a Crestwood High School alum out of Sumter, SC, and decided to come home to finish out his college career in the SEC with new OC and former TEs Coach Dowell Loggains.
Over the course of 4-seasons with the Hilltoppers, Simon compiled 84 receptions for 1,131 yards and 16 touchdowns, and that's including the 2021 season, which Simon missed the majority of after sustaining a season-ending injury in week one. Simon bounced back in a major way and showed out on the national stage when he scored WKU's only 2 TDs against the Auburn Tigers
He was used in multiple ways with the Hilltoppers and played some FB/H-Back roles in addition to a more prototypical TE, and he even spent some time split wide. He's truly a utility player that has had production throughout his college career. In a room that felt a little empty following the departures of Jaheim Bell, Austin Stogner, and Traveon Kenion, Simon should step right into an essential role for this team heading into the 2023 season.
That makes 4 TEs that have signed with the Gamecocks in the last two weeks, with 2023 recruit Reid Mikeska, and transfers Nick Elksnis and Trey Knox joining Simon.