According to multiple sources, the Gamecocks have landed yet another transfer.

Joshua Simon broke Western Kentucky's program record for touchdown receptions by a tight end earlier this season and now he's looking to test his game in the best conference in America. Before entering the portal and committing to South Carolina, Simons scored 16 times in his Hilltopper career and passed current NFL tight ends Tyler Higbee and Jack Doyle in the process.

Simon finished as a Second-Team All Conference-USA TE this season and did most of his damage as an elite red zone threat. In fact, of his 18 receptions this season, nearly half (7) resulted in a score.

Simon is a Crestwood High School alum out of Sumter, SC, and decided to come home to finish out his college career in the SEC with new OC and former TEs Coach Dowell Loggains.