The Transfer Portal Wrap Up- The Departures

Shane Beamer's second transfer portal class of nine players has received national recognition. Next week we will take look at those nine. This week we are taking a quick look back at the 16 Gamecocks that have entered the transfer portal since the 2021 season.

The Contributors

Jason Brown- Virginia Tech. Jason Brown should always be welcomed in Columbia. His stats were nothing special 55.6 completion percentage, eight touchdowns to six interceptions, but Brown could make plays that a hobbled Luke Doty or Zeb Noland couldn't. He engineered the two best victories of 2021, upsetting both Florida and Auburn. Brown was not going to beat out Spencer Rattler, but he would have battled Doty for the QB2 role and it never hurts to have QBs on the roster with SEC starts and wins under his belt.

Jazston Turnetine- Undecided. Turnetine was not going to make any All-SEC teams, but he had ten starts for the Gamecocks over the last two seasons. He would have competed for the starting offensive tackle spot. Most pundits point to the offensive line as the biggest question mark coming into 2022. Turnetine would have seen a lot of playing time in his final season. Kolbe Fields- LSU. Fields only played in one game during his redshirt freshman season but he would have likely been on the two-deep at linebacker this season. Sterling Lucas' linebacker corp is veteran-heavy and Fields was an underrated pickup in Beamer's first recruiting class. Fields would have left his mark in Columbia had he stayed.



Lost Potential

EJ Jenkins- Georgia Tech. You can't coach 6'7 and 245 lbs. Jenkins couldn't carve out a role in Carolina's offense last season. Gamecocks fans hoped to see a lot of game lines with Jenkins receiving 8 catches for 117 yards with a touchdown...Unfortunately, those were Jenkins's stats for the entire season in 2021.

Kevon Mullins- Jackson State. Mullins was a former Rivals250 member, however, he never made much of a splash in Columbia. Mullins' only memorable moments came on a Saturday night in Baton Rouge when he had two long receptions. In 2021, he had no catches and played in only one game. He would have been buried at the tight end position in 2022. DeVontae Davis- Virginia. Davis joins former Clemson Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliot in Charlottesville. Davis is an Aiken product that came to Carolina by way of George Military. Davis was not going to start this season after recording only 4 tackles last season, but he would have added depth on the defensive line.



Jahmar Brown- Coastal Carolina. D'Oh. The frame above showed the exact moment that Brown fell out of favor with Clayton White. Brown finished 2021 with 11 tackles and a sack, but he never seemed to garner any serious playing time after the Troy gaffe. Vincent Murphy- Western Kentucky- Murphy is a curious case. He received a lot of publicity as someone to watch, but he never saw much playtime. He would have competed for a job on the two-deep. Jahkeem Green- FAU- Green is a former 4-star prospect that committed to Gamecocks in 2018, then flipped to Nebraska in April of 2019 before ultimately transferring into Beamer's program in 2021. The Sumter native was not worth the wait as he barely saw the field.

The Other Guys