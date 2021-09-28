The Verdict: Football is still a game of blocking and tackling

Starting in August and running throughout the season, I will be writing a weekly column called The Verdict - presented by the Goings Law Firm . And much like a jury, I will try to base my findings and opinions on facts. But unlike a jury, I want to hear from the gallery, both what I got right and what I got wrong.

This week’s verdict is in: football is still a game of blocking and tackling.

College football in 2021 looks a lot different than college football in 1971. Auburn’s Pat Sullivan won the Heisman Trophy that season. He is considered one of the best players to put on the orange and blue for the Tigers. He played quarterback.

In 1971, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback from the Southeastern Conference threw for 2,262 yards and 21 touchdowns. Over half of the quarterbacks in the SEC will match those marks this season. Heck, some of them might double those stats by season’s end. The game is different. It’s fast-paced. It’s RPOs. It’s high-flying offenses. It’s all about scoring points and producing entertaining games. College football isn’t about the line of scrimmage anymore.

At least that’s what it seems. Yes, quarterback play is imperative in winning football games. Just look at Clemson and their significant and drastic offensive downturn following the departure of generational football talents at quarterback.

Yes, elite wide receivers and running backs are needed to score droves of points. But at the end of the day, just like in 1971, to win in the SEC, you must be able to block and tackle. And there was one play last Saturday against Kentucky that showed just how self-destructive Carolina’s inability to block can be.

Josh Vann has been one of the more pleasant surprises of this early 2021 season. And offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield rightly wanted to get the ball in Vann’s hands with just under twelve minutes left in the second quarter. Carolina was facing a third down and seven and decided to throw a quick bubble screen to Vann on the right hash. (I personally wouldn’t have called a bubble screen on third down and seven, but there is also a reason why I had a beer in my left hand and a white towel in my right hand while sitting in the stands.)

Josh Vann has made play after play this season. He is quick, instinctive, and has busted a few receptions for big gains this season. But not on this play. Why? Because after gaining two yards on the play, Vann was swallowed up by Kentucky defenders. His blockers, specifically wide receiver Jalen Brooks and offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum had not only missed their blocks, but they had not touched a single Wildcat defender in the process. Jalen Brooks is athletic enough to make a block in space. And he is an unselfish, team-first teammate. Dylan Wonnum is a multi-year starter at offensive tackle and has the accolades and awards to highlight the talent he has as a blocker.

Carolina’s failure to convert that third down proved to cost Carolina its best first half opportunity at putting points on the board. Of course, Carolina’s inability to successfully block Kentucky defenders carried on throughout the entirety of the game.

Carolina finished the game with 58 yards rushing. Marshawn Lloyd had a single carry. Juju McDowell finished with only five carries. ZaQuandre White had zero carries. Others on this website have questioned the play calling and the personnel decisions last Saturday night. And they have a right to do so.

Personally, I am going to defer to this staff as they try and work through the growing pains when it comes to those types of questions. Because while questions regarding personnel decisions and play calling miscues are important to examine, at the end of the day it’s about making blocks.

Making blocks shows up in other statistical columns other than rushing yards, as well. Carolina had only one drive of over 40 yards. Carolina lost the time of possession battle, possessing the football for only 24 minutes the entire game. Carolina only made 12 first downs. Carolina only managed 2.2 yards per carry. Think about how good of a game this Carolina defense played, yet Kentucky still possessed the ball for over 35 minutes, had 22 first downs, and averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Kentucky’s offense blocked better than Carolina’s. Yes, I am sure some of their offensive successes were chalked up to scheme and play calling, especially on the first drive of the game where Carolina’s defensive tackles stunted their way out of position multiple times. But at the end of the day, their offensive linemen, and their wide receivers, put their hands on Carolina defenders when it mattered the most and blocked them effectively.

Carolina’s shocking offensive blocking, especially the run blocking efforts of the offensive line, have caused many Carolina fans, players, and even coaches to scratch their heads. This is basically the same offensive line from last year. Why are things going awry? I’m not entirely sure. My guess is a change in terminology or a change in how the offensive linemen count defenders, but I’m not in those meetings.

What I do know is this. Now is the time to figure things out. Troy, while surprisingly one of the better rush defenses in the country, has not faced an SEC-level offensive line. The week following, the Gamecocks face a Tennessee team with solid first team talent, but questionable defensive depth. Following Tennessee, Vanderbilt comes to Columbia.

This three-game stretch for Carolina is imperative for this offensive line to not only figure some things out, but also gain some badly needed confidence. Steve Spurrier’s 2005 Carolina team had some bad losses in the beginning portions of his first season before stringing together some wins over middling programs like Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas, while also travelling to Knoxville and beating Tennessee. That four-game win streak led to one of the more epic victories in Carolina history when the Gamecocks beat a nationally ranked Florida Gator team in Columbia.

I’m not suggesting that if Carolina finds a way to beat Troy, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt that the Gamecocks are poised to upset Florida. What I am saying is that sometimes you need a midseason run to gain confidence. Nobody needs to gain confidence more than the Gamecock offensive line.

For Carolina to improve this season, and improve for seasons to come, the rushing attack needs to return to its 2020 self. I have preached for weeks now that Shane Beamer and this staff should not be judged by early season results during their first year in Columbia. But it is important that fans, and especially recruits see growth.

Growth can start this week against Troy with a strong showing from this offensive line.