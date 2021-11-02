The Verdict: This game will be decided in the first quarter

Starting in August and running throughout the season, I will be writing a weekly column called The Verdict - presented by the Goings Law Firm . And much like a jury, I will try to base my findings and opinions on facts. But unlike a jury, I want to hear from the gallery, both what I got right and what I got wrong.

This week’s Verdict is in: this game will be decided in the first quarter.

This Saturday, Columbia will not be famously hot. In fact, by the time the Gators and Gamecocks kickoff, the temperature will most likely have plunged into the 40s. It’s going to be downright cold.

I don’t know much about animals, but I do know that the American alligator is a reptile. Reptiles don’t like the cold. Regardless, the Florida Gators are known to play football “in all kinds of weather.” That saying – “in all kinds of weather” – is one of the rally cries of Gator Nation. The Gators are playing at noon in September? It doesn’t matter, they play in all kinds of weather. The Gators are playing in a monsoon? It doesn’t matter, they play in all kinds of weather.

Frigid conditions on a clear November night? Supposedly, the Gators will play in that kind of weather, as well.

But I have my doubts.

I have never run out of a tunnel with 80 thousand people booing me. But I’m guessing a fight or flight instinct kicks in. And I’m guessing when these Florida Gators run out on the field past the Carolina student section, they are going to have that same adrenaline rush they would have whether they were currently 8-0 or 0-8. But that adrenaline can only take you so far. Eventually, your heart must be in it.

Following the Gators’ 34-7 beatdown to Georgia, I went on Twitter and I went on the Gator message boards. Y’all think you’re upset over the offensive output in year one of a tough rebuild? Imagine what’s going through the minds of those Gator fans.

Florida is 4-4 (the same record as Carolina) following one of its worst months in SEC football. The month of October saw the Gators lose to Kentucky for the second time in four years, which is the first time that has happened since the late 1970s. The month of October saw the Gators lose to LSU and a recently fired Ed Orgeron for the second time in back-to-back seasons. And the month of October saw the Gators get curb-stomped in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

On Monday, things got worse when Dan Mullen abruptly ended his weekly press conference just a few minutes after David Waters from Gators Breakdown asked the Florida head coach about his recruiting efforts. (There will also be no player or coordinator interviews this week.)

I reached out to David, who I consider one of the better Gator follows on Twitter and Youtube, and asked him what was the current status of that Gator locker room. “Chris, I’m not sure how strong this team is mentally right now.” When I asked him how many Gator fans wanted Mullen to be fired, David responded, “I’d definitely say it’s pretty split.”

Yikes.

Also on Monday, The Athletic came out with a piece where anonymous coaches in the SEC analyzed and diagnosed the issues with Gator football. Because it is behind a paywall I won’t discuss the specifics, but the words “soft” and “uninterested” came up while discussing Florida football.

Is Florida’s offense going to play at a high-level this week with rumors circulating that their head coach may get fired? Is Florida’s defense going to play at a high-level this week knowing that they are most likely playing under a lame duck defensive coordinator?

Are y’all confident that the Gators will truly play in all kinds of weather under these circumstances?

I’m not too sure. Of course, it would be foolish to count out the Gators. Florida still has multiple blue-chip recruits on its roster and is a year removed from winning the SEC East. The Gators have also won its last three matchups over the Gamecocks. And you would have to think that Dan Mullen knows he is coaching for his job.

But if there was ever a time to catch the Gators in a vulnerable spot, and if there was ever a time to do the unthinkable, this year’s rendition of the Carolina-Florida game is certainly the time to strike.

But that’s what we would have to do – strike. For weeks we have seen a Carolina team that struggles to start fast against capable SEC opponents. Carolina couldn’t manage any first half offense against Kentucky, Tennessee, or A&M. Forget struggling to put together offense in the first half, Carolina cannot afford to struggle in the first couple of drives. The fate of the Gamecocks will be decided in the first few plays of the game.

Florida is physically beaten up and emotionally fatigued. This is an exhausted Gator locker room and coaching staff. Nothing would make them give up quicker than a couple of big hits, sacks, interceptions, or offensive plays in the first few minutes of this game.

If I am the Gamecock offensive coaching staff, I am emptying the playbook on the first few drives. No deep passing concepts or trick plays are left on the bench. If we have a way to get the ball in Jaheim Bell’s hands, do it. If there is a way to get Juju McDowell involved, do it. If there is some secret play that we haven’t seen nine games into the season for some unknown reason, then for the love of God, call it!

If Carolina can land some haymakers, I have no reason to believe this Florida team won’t quit. But they must be haymakers. Because if they are not haymakers, and instead just a couple of half-hearted punches, the Gators have enough talent to take this game into the second half and win by multiple scores as they gain confidence.

A kickoff return for a touchdown is a haymaker. A massive sack on the first defensive play is a haymaker. Holding the Gators to a field goal on the opening drive is not a haymaker. Gaining 20 yards on our opening drive, having to punt, and pinning Florida inside its own ten-yard line is not a haymaker.

Carolina can win this game. When asked in August by Keith Allsep on his “Locked on the Gamecocks” podcast, I said I thought Carolina had a decent shot to beat Florida due to where this game fell on the schedule.

I still think Carolina has a decent shot to beat Florida, but the Gamecocks must jump out to a fast start. If we do, will know halfway through the first quarter whether Gators actually play in all kinds of weather.