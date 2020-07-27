The more that Chris Clark and I continued our series of videos breaking down each position on South Carolina's roster for 2020 (shameless plug - check out all of our videos here), the more I found myself using the word "wildcard" to describe a player at a certain position.

I.e. "the wildcard for the safety position would be if player X can remain healthy and live up to his potential which would provide a huge boost to the position group."

That's when I realized that there are multiple "wildcards" for the 2020 season littered across the South Carolina roster.

In this sense, we're not talking about the proven commodities for this year's group, like a Jaycee Horn or Israel Mukuamu, for example, but highlighting some of the players who, if they can put it all together, could make a major impact, and in most cases, a much deeper impact than is currently expected of them.