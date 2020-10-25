The same words were said, at least in private, as the Gamecocks went down to LSU for what was going to be a big opportunity against the defending national champions, and once again fell flat.

It’s easy for fans and media both to pile too much pressure onto one game, rattling off terms like litmus test, measuring stick or a litany of other clichés. Most of the time they don’t mean a thing and a win or a loss doesn’t mean a whole lot.

“It was a huge opportunity for us coming off two wins. I think we were ready to go and just didn’t make plays. I felt like it was a big opportunity for us, especially heading into a bye week,” Collin Hill said. “They outplayed us tonight.”

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's loss

At the beginning of the year, it looked like LSU was going to be a loss before the Tigers struggled through three games; their only win came against a bad Vanderbilt team while they lost to Mississippi State and Missouri.

Then South Carolina rattled off a dominating 41-7 win over Vanderbilt and upset Auburn.

Then, coming into this week, LSU lost its starting quarterback and was trotting true freshman TJ Finley out in his place.

Then, LSU lost a key offensive lineman.

Then, LSU was dealing with distractions like a COVID cancelation and a NCAA investigation.

But as the dust settled on a 52-24 loss Saturday as LSU racked up almost 300 yards on the ground and 541 yards total, it was another wasted opportunity in a big game.

“It’s very frustrating. I feel like we came in with a good game plan and we just didn’t execute. It’s frustrating, man,” Ernest Jones said. “We definitely as a team wanted to win this game and just didn’t get it done.”

Also see: Ten in-depth stats from Saturday's loss

And it seems like it’s a trend of the Muschamp era as the Gamecocks can find ways to win a few big games but fall flat soon after.

In 2017 the Gamecocks were 2-0 with wins over NC State and Missouri before coming home and losing to Kentucky.

In 2018 the Gamecocks had high hopes heading into the Georgia game before getting blown out 41-17.

In 2019 the Gamecocks upset No. 3 Georgia only to go 1-5 down the stretch.

“We really wanted this. They came out and outplayed us,” Israel Mukuamu said. “We have to go back out to the practice field and work hard.”

The lingering question now is will the LSU be a one-off game or a disconcerting trend as the Gamecocks head into the bye week with five games left on the schedule.

The tough part for fans is they have to wait two weeks to play again (Nov. 7 against Texas A&M) and they’ll have to spend the next few weeks stewing in the loss.

Also see: What Will Muschamp said postgame

“Sure, absolutely. There’s no question. Any opportunity you have in a 10-game conference schedule is all big wins,” Muschamp said. “We have an opportunity to get one against Texas A&M coming into Williams-Brice in two weeks.”