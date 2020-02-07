Thomas Brown named a Rivals top 25 recruiter
Gamecock football assistant Thomas Brown has been recognized as one of the nation's top 25 recruiters for the 2020 cycle according to Rivals.com.
The 33-year old Brown, who joined Will Muschamp's staff in January 2019, landed a three-man running back class this cycle for the Gamecocks.
Brown was instrumental in snagging five-star Marshawn Lloyd out of Maryland and also landed four-star junior college product ZaQuandre White and three-star Rashad Amos out of Georgia.
Several current South Carolina staffers have been recognized in the past by Rivals.com as top 25 recruiters nationally.
2019 - Bobby Bentley
2018 - Eric Wolford
2017 - Bryan McClendon
2015 - Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson (at Auburn)
2014 - Bryan McClendon (at Georgia)
2014 - Travaris Robinson (at Florida)
2011 - Mike Bobo (at Georgia)
2010 - Will Muschamp (at Texas)
2009 - Mike Bobo (at Georgia)
2008 - Eric Wolford (at Illinois)