Gamecock football assistant Thomas Brown has been recognized as one of the nation's top 25 recruiters for the 2020 cycle according to Rivals.com.

The 33-year old Brown, who joined Will Muschamp's staff in January 2019, landed a three-man running back class this cycle for the Gamecocks.

Brown was instrumental in snagging five-star Marshawn Lloyd out of Maryland and also landed four-star junior college product ZaQuandre White and three-star Rashad Amos out of Georgia.

