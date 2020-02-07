News More News
Thomas Brown named a Rivals top 25 recruiter

Chris Clark
Gamecock football assistant Thomas Brown has been recognized as one of the nation's top 25 recruiters for the 2020 cycle according to Rivals.com.

The 33-year old Brown, who joined Will Muschamp's staff in January 2019, landed a three-man running back class this cycle for the Gamecocks.

Brown was instrumental in snagging five-star Marshawn Lloyd out of Maryland and also landed four-star junior college product ZaQuandre White and three-star Rashad Amos out of Georgia.

South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant Thomas Brown reeled in an impressive haul at RB this cycle
Several current South Carolina staffers have been recognized in the past by Rivals.com as top 25 recruiters nationally.

2019 - Bobby Bentley

2018 - Eric Wolford

2017 - Bryan McClendon

2015 - Will Muschamp, Travaris Robinson (at Auburn)

2014 - Bryan McClendon (at Georgia)

2014 - Travaris Robinson (at Florida)

2011 - Mike Bobo (at Georgia)

2010 - Will Muschamp (at Texas)

2009 - Mike Bobo (at Georgia)

2008 - Eric Wolford (at Illinois)

