Brown, who was officially hired last Wednesday, says he'll have recruiting territories in South Carolina, Atlanta and eastern Georgia, and south Florida, where he'll team with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.

New South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown hit the recruiting trail running last Friday when he and head coach Will Muschamp dropped in to introduce Brown at several in-state schools.

"I think when it comes to recruiting, it's all about relationships and fits," Brown said Sunday when meeting with the media for the first time. "I'm a kinda no-nonsense, straightforward type person. I don't lie, like most guys probably do in recruiting. I'm not going to tell people what they want to hear. I'm going to tell the truth and if you like it, awesome. And if you don't, I'm probably not going to be the coach for you."

Brown's top recruiting priority will, of course, be to continue to add talent to a running back room that he believes has underperformed to this point. The Gamecocks already have one 2019 running back on campus in Georgia product Kevin Harris, who Brown says he's already evaluated and likes.

While it's unclear if an additional 2019 back will join the fold, landing an elite playmaker at running back remains one of the biggest priorities for the 2020 class.

Brown has coached several of those type backs in his past with Wisconsin's Melvin Gordon and Georgia's Sony Michel at the top of that list.

"I think everybody is a name-dropper, kind of throws out names to excite guys," Brown said. "I think there's a place for that, but I think it's more important to highlight to the individual player and show them how you can develop them from a football standpoint. But most importantly, my No. 1 job is to develop grown men."

South Carolina is scheduled to host several top prospects at upcoming junior days during January and February and Brown will also hit the road recruiting 2020 and 2021 running backs.

What style of running backs will Brown look to add to Carolina's roster? He says he's looking for "every-down" backs who can do it all.

"Guys that can play inbetween the tackles, be physical enough inbetween the tackles, guys that can play on the edge and make guys miss 1-on-1," Brown explained. "Guys that do a really good job of protecting the quarterback, because if you can't pass-protect, you're not going to play. I don't care how good you are with the ball. Nobody will ever know but me and the rest of the coaches that you can't protect the quarterback. But also being able to affect the game in multiple ways either in the return game or the receiving game."

