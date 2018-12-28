Will Muschamp said Friday both Keir Thomas and Rosendo Louis Jr. will play against the Cavaliers while Aaron Sterling is out with a knee injury.

When the Gamecocks take the field Saturday, they'll have two banged up defensive players available with another starter out.

Sterling, who Muschamp said when bowl practice started could see a little action, will not play with a knee injury that's persisted for the back half of the season.

He's missed the last four games of the year after the injury happened against Ole Miss. Sterling has 15 tackles this year and a sack. He's also recovered a fumble.

Thomas missed all but one game this season, not playing Dec. 1 against Akron with a leg injury. The junior is sixth on the team with 44 total tackles and has 3.5 tackles for loss in 11 games.

For Louis Jr., he's been hampered some by a shoulder injury that first happened during fall camp. He's played in seven games this year as a part of the team's linebacker rotation with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Javon Kinlaw (hip) and Keisean Nixon (neck) are both out Saturday as well. Zack Bailey is also out with a broken leg.

Jaylin Dickerson and Jaycee Horn were both back and practicing with the team at the start of bowl practice and will likely not be limited Saturday in the bowl game.

Bryson Allen-Williams will also be fully healthy and ready to play against Virginia.

Other Gamecocks that will not play after injuries suffered earlier in the season are: D.J. Wonnum, OrTre Smith, Jamyest Williams, Javon Charleston, Eldridge Thompson, Nick Harvey, J.T. Ibe, Jovaughn Gwyn, Danny Fennell.

The Belk Bowl is scheduled to kick off tomorrow at noon on ABC. Adam Amin, Anthony Becht and Rock Boiman will be the announcers.