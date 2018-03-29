Rivals250 athlete Bryce Thompson will not sign with South Carolina, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

Thompson is no longer considered a Gamecocks commitment and is no longer being pursued by South Carolina.

The four-star Palmetto State prospect verbally committed to the Gamecocks last December but did not sign that month, nor did he in the later signing period this February.

Thompson was a Shrine Bowl selection in 2017 and played for a state championship team at Dutch Fork under Tommy Knotts.



