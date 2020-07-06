Sindarius Thornwell is officially heading back to the NBA and will have a shot for the playoffs this season.

Thornwell has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team officially announce Monday afternoon. He was signed as a replacement player for this season.

The former Gamecock star joins a team that includes first overall pick Zion Williamson that's making a charge to be included in the NBA playoffs this season once the league resumes later this month.

The Pelicans are currently 10th in the Western Conference at 28-36.

Thornwell was drafted No. 48 overall in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Clippers before being cut then signed to a G-League deal by the Houston Rockets.

"Thornwell, 6-4, 215, most recently played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League, appearing in 40 games (26 starts) while averaging 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest," the team release read. "Selected 48th overall out of the University of South Carolina by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2017 NBA Draft, Thornwell has appeared in 137 career regular season games with the Los Angeles Clippers, holding averages of 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.7 minutes."

Thornwell came to South Carolina and turned into one of the program's all-time greats, helping lead the Gamecocks to a Final Four as a senior and earning SEC Player of the Year honors as well.

As a senior he averaged 21.4 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

He finished his career earning All-Freshman, All-SEC and All-Defensive team honors (twice).