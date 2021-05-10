South Carolina had a trio of freshmen enter the transfer portal Monday afternoon, including two pitchers and a former top 100 recruit.

Mag Cotto, Brandon Fields and Travis Luensmann all are in the portal, a school spokesperson confirmed Monday afternoon.

Cotto has seen the most action this season for South Carolina, tossing 8.2 innings out of the pen with a 8.31 ERA. He only made one SEC appearance, giving up five runs Friday night to Mississippi State.

Fields appeared in six games as a freshman, going 0-for-6 with two runs scored, a walk and four strikeouts. He made one start.

Luensmann made four appearances, none since March 17, with a 15.43 ERA in 2.1 innings.

All three were considered top 500 prospects in the 2020 class by Perfect Game paced by Fields at No. 31 overall in the class, Luensmann at 167 and Cotto at 194. Fields was South Carolina's highest-rated signee to arrive on campus and not go into pro baseball.

South Carolina just finished up its spring semester last week and will travel to Kentucky for a three-game series starting Friday night. Before that, they'll play at Clemson Tuesday night at 6 p.m.