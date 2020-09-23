GamecockCentral - Three Gamecocks named to media's preseason All-SEC teams

Three University of South Carolina players appear on the 2020 Preseason All-SEC teams as selected by the media, the Southeastern Conference office announced on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks were represented by Sadarius Hutcherson and Israel Mukuamu on the second team unit, while Aaron Sterling was named to the third-team squad.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Huntingdon, Tenn., is the most experienced player on the roster, having appeared in 35 games, including 29 starts.

A returning starter at left tackle, Hutcherson, who is on the preseason Outland Trophy Watch List, is slated to be the Gamecocks' starter at left guard, a position he has played extensively in his career.

Mukuamu, a 6-4, 205-pound defensive back from Bossier City, La., was an AP second-team All-SEC selection a year ago. He led the team with four interceptions, including three in the upset win over third-ranked Georgia.

A starter in 14-consecutive games, Mukuamu was named to the 2020 Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch lists.

Sterling, a 6-1, 245-pound senior defensive end from Atlanta, is coming off his best season as a Gamecock. He registered 40 tackles in 2019, including a team-high 10.0 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks, tying for 10th in the SEC. Over the last three seasons he has appeared in 33 games, making 15 starts, with 16.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

The Gamecocks were tabbed to finish fifth in the SEC East, according to the media's preseason poll.

Alabama is the prohibitive favorite to win the SEC title, appearing on 77 of the 96 ballots.

Florida narrowly edged out Georgia as the team to beat in the East.

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 26, when they host the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Game time is set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.

FROM SOUTH CAROLINA ATHLETICS