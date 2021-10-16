Three offensive players unavailable against Vandy

South Carolina is down three offensive players for their Saturday matchup against Vanderbilt, two of which being starters and another key player.

Per a USC spokesperson, Jalen Brooks, Dylan Wonnum and Jalen Brooks are not available for Saturday's 4 p.m. contest against the 'Dores.

McDowell is second on the team in rushing with 187 rushing yards and is second on the team with 31.17 yards per game.

Brooks is second on the team in receiving yards with 181 while Wonnum's started every game this season at right tackle.

The cause for the three players being unavailable is currently unknown and Shane Beamer will address their absences postgame.