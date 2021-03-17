The South Carolina football team officially kicks off the Shane Beamer era on Saturday morning as the Gamecocks will have their first of 15 spring practice sessions, including the Garnet and Black spring game.

With a new head coach and new assistants over every position group except one (Mike Peterson is now the lone holdover from Will Muschamp tenure), there are plenty of storylines to dive into this spring.

After delving into the offensive side of the ball last week, now we look at the Gamecock's defense, where Clayton White takes over that side of the ball.