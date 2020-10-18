We break down the good and the bad from the South Carolina football team's win over Auburn.

Three Up

1. Jaycee Horn

It’s hard for a cornerback to dominate a game. Usually the opposing quarterback just avoids a great corner. Interceptions are a flukey stat, not always an indication of good coverage. Horn shadowed Seth Williams, Auburn’s top receiver, and the Tigers stubbornly (and foolishly) refused to look for another receiver. It was a bad strategy.

I’m not saying Horn had the best game ever for a cornerback, but I am saying I can’t remember a cornerback dominating a game the way he did. And no, I haven’t forgotten Israel Mukuamu’s three picks against Georgia last year.

2. Shi Smith’s hands

Defenses know the ball is going to Shi Smith, and he keeps making catches. He had two spectacular catches on Saturday. The first was on a free play where Auburn was offsides and Collin Hill threw a jump ball in the end zone. The second was even more impressive, a juggling one-handed grab he finally hauled in while lying on his back.

