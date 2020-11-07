The plays didn’t work, but they should have. Mike Bobo got Jalen Brooks open deep a couple of times, but he dropped both passes, one of which might have gone for a touchdown. The change-of-pace with Luke Doty got Shi Smith open deep, but Doty missed him. And then Kevin Harris dropped a well-blocked screen pass. But at least they had a chance.

I can’t think of anything else good to say about that game.

Three Down

1. Regression

For the second season in a row, the Gamecocks are getting worse as the season goes on. Injuries happen, and, especially this season, off games happen. But coming off a bye week, there was no excuse for South Carolina to lay this kind of an egg. For the second season in a row, the offense started the season in mediocre fashion and became a train-wreck. There is no sense of complimentary football and a lack of situational awareness.

2. Sticking with Collin Hill

The loss was not all on Collin Hill, there was plenty of blame to go around. But the insistence from Muschamp and Bobo of sticking with Hill has reached the point of absurdity. Muschamp’s argument that Hill gives the Gamecocks the best chance to win only works if he is giving the Gamecocks a chance to win. He isn’t. Worse than just losing, they are failing to develop young players.

3. Muschamp and Harbaugh

I’m convinced that at the 2018 Outback Bowl Will Muschamp and Jim Harbaugh did some sort of mind meld where they became the same coach. Harbaugh has won more games, and the Wolverines have been ranked more often, but that is because tradition and a weaker conference. Both have been very good recruiters in conferences with great recruiters. Both solidified programs in chaos, but solidified them in mediocrity. Both are known for their intensity, and it sometimes gets them in trouble. Both have fallen decidedly behind their rivals. Both have been unable to put together a good offense, despite changing coordinators, and due in part to an insistence on NFL philosophies that don’t work in college. Both coach not to lose instead of coaching to win (like the obsession with field goals, which might work in the NFL but not college). And both may have sealed their fate on Saturday.