Head Coach Shane Beamer announced the latest injury update on Carolina Calls with Todd Ellis on Thursday evening. The Gamecocks seem to be in the best injury shape of the season thus far after escaping the Texas A&M game with minimal bumps and bruises.

"Normal bumps and bruises for the end of October playing in the SEC, that's part of it. Had some guys that were a little limited in practice but nobody we feel like won't play Saturday. Everyone who played last Saturday should be ready to roll. DE Terrell Dawkins will be in uniform on Saturday, don't know that he'll be ready to play yet, but he's working back. Other than that we are in great shape." Beamer told Todd Ellis on Thursday evening.

While there's still room for a couple of surprises in warm-ups on Saturday, South Carolina should be in really good shape across the board in their matchup vs. Missouri.