SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks are still waiting to hear on if Jake Bentley will miss the entire season, Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show.

Muschamp said the Gamecock quarterback will get a second opinion on his Lisfranc fracture to determine if he'll need surgery. If he does, he'll be out for the season.

If he doesn't need surgery, the timetable for his return will be roughly 6-8 weeks from now.

There is good news on the injury front, though.

Muschamp said J.T. Ibe, OrTre Smith and AJ Turner will all be available for Saturday's game against Charleston Southern after all three missed the opener against North Carolina.

J.T. Ibe missed the last two weeks with a pec strain while Smith and Turner both had shoulder injuries that prevented them from playing.

Smith will be available, Muschamp said, but it'll be about gettting him adjusted to the speed of the game again after he missed all of last season with a knee injury.

Turner will be used as a reserve running back and on special teams but Muschamp said Shi Smith did so well on kick return he'll maintain those duties against the Bucs.

Randrecous Davis (ankle) and Keir Thomas (infection) are both going to be out again this week. Muschamp said he expects Davis back next week but Thomas will likely miss at least one more week after Week 2.



The Gamecocks kick off against Charleston Southern at noon on the SEC Network.